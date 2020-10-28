Get Las Atlantis and Receive a 260% Match Bonus + Free Spins

Las Atlantis Casino not only offers its new players a generous 260% Match Bonus, but they also offer tons of free spins, reload offers and more every day of the week.

For starters, the new player welcome bonus can be claimed with just a $10 deposit if your using Neosurf. The welcome code can be claimed up to five times no matter which payment option you prefer. The minimum deposit for BTC is $20, $30 for Credit Cards and POLi.

Another great bonus Las Atlantis is offering its new players is 75 free spins on its popular slot Mermaid’s Pearls. Claim your 75 free spins when you use bonus code PEARLDIVING.

The free spins can also be claimed up to five times with your first five deposits. You can always count on a ‘Game of the Month’ promotion too! Each and every month Las Atlantis will choose its featured slot and not only offer free spins on it, but a special deposit reload bonus too. The ‘Game of the Month’ reload is worth up to 160% extra plus up to 50 free spins.

Play Las Atlantis Casino today and claim your generous welcome bonus worth 260% plus 75 free spins!