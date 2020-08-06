Get Sizzling Slot Summer Bonuses at Slotland This Week

Hot for Slots? Play Slotland Sizzling Summer Bonuses All Week Long. Valid: August 5 – 11, 2020

If your hot for slots this week play Slotland Casino has got the heat! Slotland is offering some sizzling summer bonuses all week long from 20% extra up to 125%. There are several deposit match bonuses for Cryptocurrency deposits, all games and special slots.

Code Bonus Deposit Redeem Wager Valid for SUMMER 125% $10 – $300 1x 32x Cryptocurrency deposits All Slots & Keno SUMMERSPIN 99% $25 – $300 2x 28x Blazing Wilds, Fair Tycoon, Full Bloom, Gods of Egypt, Hot Hit, Sheriff’s Secret, Tropical Treat HOTWINS 60% $150 – $250 3x per day 25x All Games 40% $50 – $149 20% $10 – $49

Promo code SUMMERSPIN is valid on the following slots; Blazing Wilds, Fair Tycoon, Full Bloom, Gods of Egypt, Hot Hit, Sheriff’s Secret and Tropical Treat. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply to each bonus. Each of the bonus codes has a wagering requirement that must be met before wins can be cashed out.

Enter in the corresponding bonus code before making a deposit to receive instant credit. You better hurry the sizzling summer match bonuses only last until August 11th. You must be a depositing player to claim any of the above-mentioned bonus codes. Slotland Casino welcomes new players with a $33 no deposit free chip plus 200% with the first deposit.