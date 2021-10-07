Get up to 300% Extra with Fri-Yay Bonus Fever at CyberSpins

CyberSpins Fri-Yay Bonus Fever is here and let us tell you this promotion is out of this world with 300% up for grabs not once, but twice every Friday during the month of October.

Everyone loves Friday and so does CyberSpins! To celebrate the start of the weekend, boost your bankroll to have more cash to play with. Depending on how much you deposit and if you are a VIP member your bonus can range from 150% up to 300%.

Deposit

$50-$150.00 and receive a 150% Casino Reward

$150.01-$1,000 and receive a 200% Casino Reward

$250.01-$1,000 and receive a 300% Casino Reward if you are VIP

Keep every Friday this month in mind if you are looking for something to do over the weekend. With the big boost in your bankroll, you are guaranteed to get more bang for your buck, better yet, this bonus can be used to play any of CyberSpins’ games, so play your favorites and enjoy!

This bonus cannot be combined with any other offers. The bonus plus deposit are subject to a 35x wagering requirement. New players can still boost their bankroll with 10 no deposit free spins to try out the games and then $1,250 in casino bonuses plus more additional free spins.