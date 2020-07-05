Get up to a 300% Sunday Funday Casino Bonus at Vegas Crest

Supercharge your Sunday with Vegas Crest Casinos Sunday Funday Bonuses. Get up to a 300% casino bonus (400% if you’re a VIP) on your first deposit of the day every Sunday in July.

Every Sunday in July, Vegas Crest Casino is giving everyone a chance to supercharge their Sunday with some extra bonuses. Sunday’s just got a little extra special with a fantastic range of deposit bonuses to go big or go home!

To be eligible for the Sunday Funday boost just make the first deposit of the day and make sure it’s at least $50, or more. The amount of the bonus depends on your VIP level. Bonuses rang up to 300%. Deposit $50-$100 and receive a 100% bonus, deposit $100.01-$250 and Vegas Crest Casino will match it by 150%, deposit $250.01-$1,000 and receive 300% extra or receive an extra 400% if your VIP.

Say goodbye to those lazy Sunday’s! Vegas Crest Casino makes Sunday’s more exciting with plenty of chances to scoop up a huge win with the Sunday Funday bankroll boosts. The Sunday Funday bonuses cannot be claimed with any other bonus including the new player welcome bonus offer. Speaking of new player bonuses, all new players receive 200% match up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins with the first deposit and 300% extra up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins with the second deposit.