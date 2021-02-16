Get You Valentine Cash Grab at CryptoSlots Casino

There’s still time left to claim your extra Valentine’s Day cash. CryptoSlots has been running a special Valentine’s promotion giving players the chance to grab some big wins and get your name added to the winner’s list with up to $200 in Valentine’s Cash.

It doesn’t matter if you didn’t have a special Valentine’s this year, CryptoSlots makes everyone feel special and loved.

Receive $11 on all deposits of $30-$74

Receive $33 on all deposits of $75-$174

Receive $99 on all deposits of $175-$299

Receive $200 on all deposits of $300 or more

Terms and conditions of the bonus is as follows; the bonus is valid through February 16th at 11:59pm EST. CryptoSlots Casinos general terms and conditions apply. To receive the extra cash you must use promo code VALENTINE before making the qualifying deposit. The code can be used up to five times per day. All bonus cash is subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out and is valid on slots only.

Go show yourself some love! Play CryptoSlots today and enjoy the last day of your sweet Valentine’s gift. New players are offered a 177% new player bonus using bonus code MATCH177CSRP.