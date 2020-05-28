Get Your Exclusive SUPER BONUS OF 678% at Casino Extreme

Take advantage of Casino Extreme’s Hot Offers this week! If your low on cash, Casino Extreme has you covered. Redeem bonus code SUPERPOWER for a Super Bonus worth 678%, yes you are reading that correctly, 678%. This bonus is valid on all deposits worth $20- $100.

The second Hot Offer is a Daily 60 Boost on all deposits made of $20-$400 Monday through Thursday. Not only will your deposits get a boost, but you will receive 15 free spins on Gold Beard as well. The deposit bonus is for wagering purposes only and cannot be withdrawn.

Receive 25% Instant Cashback on all bonus free deposit losses Monday through Thursday.

Casino Extreme will credit up to 25% of your eligible deposits per day. Deposits need to be free of wagering on progressive slots to be eligible. Cashback can be claimed by contacting customer support through email or live chat. Only same day requests qualify for the 25% cashback offer. A 10x maximum withdrawal amount is limited to all cashback bonus monies.

All deposit bonuses have a 30x wagering of the deposit value before a cashout can be requested. 30x maximum cashout is allowed as well. All other casino terms and conditions apply.