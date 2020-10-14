Get Your Hump Day Mid-Week Top-Up at Desert Nights Casino

Kiss the midweek blues goodbye and say hello to a whole new meaning of hump day when you play Desert Nights Casino! Desert Nights is offering a 250% Midweek Top-up up to $625 every single Wednesday.

To qualify for the midweek bonus, you must make at least a $40 deposit. Playthrough is 45x the deposit plus bonus. To claim just visit the cashier once logged into your account. If you don’t have an account with Desert Nights yet, signing up is easy with it literally just a few clicks of the mouse. Once signed up, visit the cashier and select ‘claim promotion’ and then choose the 250% midweek top-up promotion.

As soon as you make a qualifying deposit the bonus will be instantly credited. One of the best things about the bonus, besides it’s free money, is that there is absolutely no max cashout, once wagering is met you keep what you win. Games allowed with the active bonus are all slots, keno and scratch card games.

If this is the first-time playing Desert Nights Casino there will be a $10 free chip waiting. The free no deposit bonus is the perfect way to test out the games. When your ready to make a deposit a $2,550 welcome bonus will be ready to claim as well.