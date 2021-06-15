Go to the Extreme with $2500 & 1800 Free Spins Monthly

Casino Extreme is hosting a weekly competition to win $2,500 and 1800 free spins in their Spinner Winner promotion

Make sure to join Casino Extreme every week for a chance to earn a share of the $2,500 prize pool plus 1800 free spins. Every week on Tuesday The Spinner Winner tournament will start. The highest ranking players will secure their spot across the leaderboard for a chance to rake in the cash, chips and free spins.

There are no special efforts needed just play your favorite slots and keep smashing the reels. The players who score the most wins/score will make it to the top. Casino Extreme is paying out the top 50 players so plenty of prizes to go around.

Position | Reward

1. $400 Cash

2. $250 Cash

3. $200 Cash

4. $150 Cash

5. $100 Chip

6. $100 Chip

7. $100 Chip

8. $100 Chip

9. $100 Chip

10. $100 Chip

To be eligible for the competition players must have made at least three deposits to participate. The competition will run from Tuesday to Monday each week. The leaderboard will be updated every 24 hours.

All cash prizes are subject to 1x wagering. Free chips are subject to 40x and a 5x max cashout. Free spin winnings must be wagered at least 45x as well and has a $50 max cashout.