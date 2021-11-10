Gobble Up and Earn double Rewards Points this Month at Miami Club

Every time you spin the reels on any of Miami Club’s slots you earn rewards points, but this month when you play Turkey Time, Wicked Witches and Turkey Shoot you earn double rewards.

What does double rewards mean? Well, Miami Club defines is as the chance to earn more points at a faster rate and cash in those points for casino credits more quickly than you normally would.

Here’s how the rewards points system works. Any and all wagers made on the games are calculated with a basic formula rate. Let’s say you wager $100 on the games you earn 160 points for slot and keno play, 50 points for video poker, 60 points for table games, craps and baccarat and 30 points for roulette and blackjack.

Keep in mind the above point ratios is for a standard player, the higher you move up in the Loyalty Club the higher your points earnings are. For example; if you wager the same amount at Millionaire’s Row status, the highest loyalty status, you earn 248 points instead of the 160.

Rewards points can be exchanged for casino credits when you accumulate the minimum. The minimum points that need to be earned before cashing them in is 2000. Points are converted at the rate of 1,000:1 meaning 2000 points is equal to $2.00.