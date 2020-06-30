Golden Lion Casino Giving Away Daily Special Offers, Claim Yours Now!

Get a Week of Special Offers at Golden Lion Online Casino – A Full Week of Slots Match Bonuses on Your Favorite Casino Games

Golden Lion Casino is giving away huge daily special offers, claim yours today! The jungle is always about all the chaos and moss, sometimes it’s about being generous and giving back to loyalty. The golden maned star of the show is in a giving mood, like always, and is offering its players a chance to bank some daily special deposit slot match bonuses every day of the week.

Day of week Bonus code On deposit Get

Monday PARROT $100+ 160% Slots Match

Tuesday JAGUAR $115+ 170% Slots Match

Wednesday GORILLA $85+ 145% Slots Match

Thursday ROARING $95+ 165% Slots Match

Friday JUNGLEKING $110+ 185% Slots Match

Weekend BEASTY $100+ 180% Slots Match

The casinos general terms and conditions apply to all of the daily bonuses. Golden Lion Casino guarantees tons of fun with each bonus code. If this is the first time visiting Golden Lion Casino you have picked the perfect time to join and try out the games. New players receive a very generous, one of the most generous welcome gifts of all times, a 275% match up to $2,750 using our exclusive bonus code ROAR275.