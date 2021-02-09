Grab 100 Free Spins with Vegas Crest Casinos Mardi Gras Spinback Promotion

Grab 100 free spins when you play Vegas Crest Casinos Mardi Gras promotion, Spinback every Tuesday this month. Vegas Crest is celebrating the festive month and what better way to celebrate than with a Mardi Gras party.

To earn your free spins just follow the simple steps; Play Carnival Forever slot starting Tuesday at 12:01am EST through Tuesday at 11:59pm EST of the following week and wager $100 or more. The 100 free spins will be available to claim the following day after 3:00am EST.

At least one deposit must have been made in the previous 7 days to participate in the promotion. All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours after being credited, if not they will be forfeit. Winnings from free spins are subject to wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Join in on the Mardi Gras celebrations every Tuesday this month! Join Vegas Crest Casino today to get started with not only earning your free spins, but to claim your 10 free spins, no deposit required when opening a new account, and then a 200% bonus up to $1,000 with the first deposit plus 30 free spins and 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins.