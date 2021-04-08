Grab $1,000 Cash in Vegas Crest Casinos April Blackjack Tournaments

Grab $1,000 Cash in Vegas Crest Casinos April Blackjack Tournaments

Deal yourself in for some great cash prizes when you play Vegas Crest Casinos Blackjack Tourney

Deal yourself in for $1,000 in cash when you play Vegas Crest Casinos April Blackjack Tournaments. If you love blackjack, and even if you don’t, this is a great opportunity to grab yourself some great cash prizes. All month-long Vegas Crest will host these great competitions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday giving you the chance to win a share of the great prizes.

To get in the running just simply opt in and play any of the following blackjack variants; Vegas Strip, Atlantic City, European Blackjack, Blackjack Multi-hand, Blackjack, American BJ (BetSoft), Super 7 Blackjack and Single Deck Blackjack.

If you can score the best equalized win over five rounds you will win points that will land yourself in a ranking across the leaderboard and the chance to scoop up the $1,000 first place prize. None of the live dealer blackjack variants count towards the progression of the tournament.

Ranking –  Prizes –  Balance
1st Place $1,000.00 Cash
2nd Place $250.00 Casino Bonus
3rd Place $75.00 Casino Bonus
4th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus
5th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus
6th – 10th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus
11th – 20th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

