Grab $700.00 Cash in Vegas Crest Casinos Cinco de Mayo Tourney!

If you are looking for some place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and have lots of fun then Vegas Crest Casino is the place to be. Vegas Crest is hosting a $700 Cinco de Mayo Tourney not just on Wednesday May 5th but all month long!

Each week the fun continues with the same chances to play some of the top slots and take home some great cash and bonus prizes. The tournament will take place starting each Wednesday at 12:01am and run through Friday at 11:59. Play any of the qualifying slots to get your name on the leaderboard. Trendy Skulls, Smoking Gun, Loco 7’s, Chili Desert, Popping Pinatas, ChilliPop, Mariachi Party, Tomahawk, Pinata Pop and Paco and the Popping Peppers.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $700.00 Cash

2nd Place $300.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

To take part in all the fun and exciting just make sure you made a deposit in the previous 7 days, and opt in to get credit for your points when playing the slots. To win just score the best-equalized spin over five rounds. If you beat your previous score the leaderboard will update with the new score.

Visit Vegas Crest Casino to play today!