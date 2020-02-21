Grab the Intriguing 5th Anniversary Spring Edition Mag of Sloto’Cash

Sloto’Cash Magazine 5th Anniversary Spring Edition is Bursting with Feature Articles, Bonus Offers and Game Reviews

February 21, 2020 (Press Release) – The return of robins and the first daffodils to bloom are sure signs of spring. Sloto’Cash Casino players really know spring has sprung when the year’s first issue of Sloto Magazine arrives in the mail.

Bursting with feature articles on living better and enjoying life more, as well as coupons and casino bonus offers, the 5th anniversary edition of the magazine is being delivered to players all over the world this week.

“In the spring of 2016 we sent out 3000 copies of the first magazine for online casino players with more than just coupons,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “Since then our magazine has been all about entertaining, well-written articles on current events, well-being and lifestyle in addition to coupons for free spins and bonuses. Nowadays we mail over 20,000 copies!”

In the middle of the Spring 2020 edition of Sloto Magazine there’s a promotions calendar with exclusive coupons granting free spins, courtesy tokens and huge reloads.

Always a popular feature, there’s a slot machine Trivia Contest where players can win up to $200.

Sloto’Cash adds at least one new game every month and in this issue there are reviews of three recent releases that have stood out: Halloween Treasures, Rudolph Awakens and Magic Mushrooms. The reviews include coupon codes for 100 free spins on the new games.

A feature story on Chinese New Year includes fun facts about the Year of the Rat and reviews of some lucky Asian slots.

Best Travel Destinations in 2020 features stunning locations in Bosnia, Japan, the UK and Argentina.

This edition, the Sloto School of Greatness features Spring Campfire Recipes like grilled Lemon Basil Salmon.

In every issue, players vote on what should happen next in the Life and Adventures of Mr. and Mrs. Sloto. As requested, this time they plan their escape from a desert island.

This edition’s Sloto Life feature discusses the impact of technology on our lives and The Cutting Edge of Medicine explores high-tech advances in medical technology.

Happy News from 2019 has good news about nearly-extinct White Rhinos and Sea Turtles making a comeback.

All Sloto’Cash Casino players that made a deposit in 2019 will receive their copy of the Sloto Magazine Spring Edition in the post by the end of the month.