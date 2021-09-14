GTD Doubled for This Week’s Ripper Special Poker Tournaments

September 14, 2021 (Press Release) — This week Intertops Poker is doubling the guaranteed prize pool for one of its most popular poker tournament series scheduled for Australian players. Normally, there’s $500 on the table for the Ripper tournaments held daily at 8:05 pm AEST (6:05 Eastern). This week there will be $1000 guaranteed. The winner takes all.

“Let’s face it, it’s not uncommon for poker players to be grinding all night long,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “But just so they don’t always have to lose sleep to play poker, we schedule two tournament series at times more convenient for Australian players.”

RIPPER TOURNAMENTS — September 13-19

Tuesday to Monday, 8:05 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time

(Monday to Sunday, 6:05 am Eastern)

Texas Hold’em NL

Buy-in: $10+$1

Late reg: 60 min

Starting stack: $2500

10-minute blinds

Re-buy: $10 for 2000 chips (max. 99)

Add-on: $10 for 5000 chips (max. 1)

Players can register for these events by clicking on them in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

Ripper Tournaments are part of the Aussie Tournament Series that includes the True Gold Fair Dinkum tournaments held daily (except Sunday) at 10:00 pm AEST (8:00 am Eastern). The buy-in for those is only $5 + $.50.

Intertops Poker hosts the most active poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network, attracting all kinds of players from all over the world. It also has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section.