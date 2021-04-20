Happy 3rd Birthday Roaring 21 Casino!

Come Celebrate Roaring 21 Casinos 3rd Birthday with a Special Tiered Bonus + 200 Extra Spins!

Roaring 21 Casino is inviting players new and current to enjoy up to 200 extra spins on fun slot Popiñata on top of a juicy deposit bonus. The bonus increases automatically depending on the amount you deposit, it’s a tiered bonus which can be redeemed three times during the promotion.

Redeem code: R21PARTY then make your deposit to get…

Deposit $35 – $99.99, get 100% Bonus & 50 extra spins

Deposit $100 – $249.99, get 125% Bonus & 100 extra spins

Deposit $250 – $499.99, get 150% Bonus & 150 extra spins

Deposit $500 or more, get 200% Bonus & 200 extra spins

Terms and Conditions:

This promotion will begin at 00:01 EST Tuesday 20th April 2021 and ends at 23:59 EST Monday 31st May 2021.

Coupon code: R21PARTY

The deposit, bonus & spins winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash out is permitted. Extra spins on Popiñata. Available to play all slots games. Coupon code can be used three times during the promotion time frame. There are no maximum cash out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses. All general Terms and Conditions apply.