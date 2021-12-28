Head into 2022 with Cyberspins New Year Bingo Tourney!

Celebrate the New Year with CyberSpins New Year Bingo Tourney, the top 40 players will win over $2,700 in prizes.

Have plans for New Years? If you do, or you don’t head on over to CyberSpins to get in on the New Year Bingo Tourney for a chance to win a share of over $2,700 in prizes.

This extraordinary event comes after the 25 Days of Christmas Tournament. Starting from now and running through the 1st of January there will be daily bingo events that play out in the New Years Bingo room with guaranteed prizes and guaranteed fun.

All games will start out with $22 in payouts and be themed with New Years. Cards are just $0.15 each with a special offer of buy 2 get 1 free on all games. The maximum number of cards each player can buy is 36. If you can win the most New Years themed games and rank within the top 40 across the leaderboard you are guaranteed a prize payout.

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $1,000.00 Cash

2nd Place $500.00 Free Play Bonus

3rd Place $250.00 Free Play Bonus

4th Place $125.00 Free Play Bonus

5th Place $75.00 Free Play Bonus

6th – 10th Place $50.00 Free Play Bonus

11th – 20th Place $25.00 Free Play Bonus

21th – 30th Place $15.00 Free Play Bonus

31th – 40th Place $10.00 Free Play Bonus