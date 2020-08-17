Hit Jacks or Better and Get a Great Bonus at Slotland Casino

There’s still plenty of time to play Slotland’s Game of the Month and take advantage of some great bonuses! Win royally when you score a Royal Flush in Jacks or Better Progressive.

You don’t have to score a Royal Flush to come out a winner though! Make a deposit in Bitcoin and receive a bigger bonus for bigger bets. Redeem coupon code GOTMCRYPTO for an extra 60% bonus, redeemable two times per day until month end. Wagering for the crypto bonus is 23x the bonus plus deposit amount.

Another great bonus code to use before the month is over is GOTM44. This is valid for 44% extra, redeemable just once per day and valid for Jacks or Better Progressive too. Wagering is 33x the deposit plus bonus.

Win up to $300 in the Game of the Month random draw. For every 100 spins or rounds of Jacks or Better Progressive earn one ticket entry for the prize draw. Winners of the random draw will be notified by September 17th.

Position Prize

1 $300

2 – 3 $150

4 – 5 $100

6 – 10 $50