How Does a Sweet Bonus from Cherry Gold Casino Sound?

How does a sweet bonus treat, or two, from Cherry Gold Casino sound? A sweet bonus from Cherry Gold Casino will always make things better! Enjoy not one but two extra deposit bonuses and free spins when you play Cherry Gold and make your next deposit.

Depending on how much you want to spend, and play will determine your match bonus amount and free spins, but regardless the amount you are guaranteed a free match and free spins on two of Cherry Gold’s most popular slots.

Deposit Bonus Free Spins on Vegas Lux

$25+ 65% 25

$45+ 95% 35

$85+ 145% 45

$105+ 175% 55

$125+ 200% 65

Bonus Code ANCIENT

Deposit Bonus Free Spins on Diamond Fiesta

$30+ 80% 20

$50+ 100% 30

$100+ 160% 40

$150+ 220% 50

$230+ 270% 70

Bonus Code HANGOVER

Terms and conditions of each bonus is as follows; Cherry Gold Casinos general terms and conditions apply. There is no max cashout, and all bonuses plus deposits are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. There may be certain game restrictions while the bonus is active, make sure to check out the rules of the bonus before claiming and playing.