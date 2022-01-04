Hyper Wins 3 Reel Slot w/ Very High Volatility Coming to Everygame Casino

January 5, 2022 (Press Release) — Everygame Casino has just added a new three-reel slot from Realtime Gaming with two Pick Game bonus features and a Scatter that can award up to 200 free spins. Hyper Wins is a futuristic, brightly colored new game classed as Very High Volatility.

Until January 31st, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new slot game. Free spins are given with deposits as little as $20.

Hyper Wins is a thrilling game with a spacey soundtrack and brightly colored glass shapes spinning on its 3X3 grid. A rainbow-colored crystal Moon is Wild and the Scatter is a shiny red Star. Three or more Scatters can trigger up to 200 free spins. There are extra Wilds during free spins, and all wins are doubled.

When three matching symbols land on the Bonus Row in the middle, the Hyper Prize feature begins. Players are given up to nine Bonus Symbols to choose from, each one hiding an instant prize of up to 1000X the bet.

After any spin, the Lucky Feature can award either free spins or the Hyper Prize Feature.

HYPER WINS INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Hyper Wins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: HYPERWINS150

Available until January 31st

$240,000 WINTER WINNINGS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until January 31st, Everygame Casino players continue to compete for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Winnings casino bonus contest. They accumulate frequent player points playing any slots or table games. Every week, 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in prizes — up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real-money online casino games from Realtime Gaming. Lil Red, a fairy tale adventure, is coming soon.