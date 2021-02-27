Ignition Casino Welcome USA/AU Players with Generous Gift of $2,000

Did you know Ignition Casino offers one of the bigger welcome bonuses for its multi-purpose gambling site, well much bigger than most online casinos.

All new players from the USA and Australia are welcomed to the casino, and poker site with a generous welcome gift of $2,000.

The welcome gift is broken up into three different parts with the casino offering 100% up to $1,000, the poker side offering 100% up to $1,000. Ignition is also upping the ante a little with offering all first time deposits that are made with Bitcoin a special welcome offer worth up to $2,000. The first Bitcoin deposit will receive a 200% match up to $2,000.

The welcome bonuses can be used to play any of the games whether you are looking for a favorite slot, virtual sports, live dealer games or just want to sit at a poker table and play a few hands of Texas Hold’em.

Besides the welcome bonuses, there are several other weekly and monthly promotions. Ignition offers exclusive deposit specials, a Rewards Program that rewards players for their continued play, refer a friend bonuses, weekly boosts, poker freerolls and tournament competitions.