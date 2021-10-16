Intertops Bitcoin Players Get Extra Free Spins in Casino Games Section

October 18, 2021 (Press Release) — This week, Intertops Poker is giving players yet another reason to use cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. More and more online casino players are using Bitcoins to get the lowest transaction fees possible and to get money into and out of their accounts quicker. This week, players can also get extra free spins with their Bitcoin deposits.

Until October 25th, Intertops Poker is giving players free spins on Jungle Stripes and Primal Hunt when they deposit. Players that deposit with Bitcoins get 15 extra free spins.

“Once you’ve set up a crypto wallet, depositing with Bitcoins is quick, easy and safe,” said the casino manager. “And maybe the best part is that we can get your winnings to you faster!”

Released this summer, Jungle Stripes has been one of the casino’s most popular games ever since. The majestic Jungle King Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild. When it’s part of a winning combination, it locks in place and triggers a re-spin. At night, glowing lotus flowers and fluorescent mushrooms grow from crystal rocks — and three Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

Primal Hunt is a perennial favorite with Intertops Poker’s slots players. It may be the thrill of the hunt for the illusive Stone Age Cave Lion that’s made it so popular. It’s also because so many players have won so much money thanks to Wilds that can multiply wins up to 27X.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available October 18-25, 2021 only

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Jungle Stripes

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BITSTRIPE

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Primal Hunt

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: COINHUNT

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Intertops Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network but it also has hundreds of slots and table games from four top games providers in its growing Casino Games section.