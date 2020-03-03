Intertops Casino 100% up to $600 + 60 Spins on Cai Hong

Play Intertops Cai Hong Slot of the Month with $600 Extra and 60 Free Spins

Cai Hong is Intertops slot of the month and not only is the hot slot pouring prizes, Intertop’s slot of the month bonuses is too! From now through March 11 enjoy an extra 100% up to $600 plus 60 free spins on the hot slot using bonus code CAISPINS. If you believe in your luck you will meet the God of Wealth and enjoy not only the great bonuses but double comp points too. Double comp points will be valid until the last day of the month.

Cai Hong is a 5-reel, 30 payline video bonus slot that features a 50,000x top award, 33 free spins and multipliers up to 15x. Enjoy deity fortune with wilds, scatter pays and guaranteed wins when you line up just three of the same symbols. You don’t have to travel all the way to China to pay tribute to Caishen.

Make sure to enter in the bonus code in the ‘redeem coupon’ section of the casino cashier before making a deposit. The minimum deposit amount to be eligible for the bonus is $20. Winnings derived from the free spins are subject to 10x wagering. Intertops standard wagering requirements apply for both the deposit plus bonus.

Redeem this special bonus offer exclusively at Intertops Casino!