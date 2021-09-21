Intertops Casino 50 Free Spins on Action-Packed New Princess Warrior Slot

September 22, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino has just unveiled Realtime Gaming’s new Princess Warrior. The visually stunning new fantasy game features an amazing heroine fighting for good and a bonus game that awards multipliers, Wild Reels and random Olympic Reward bonus prizes.

Until October 15th, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

“The Princess Warrior is such an inspiring heroine!” said Intertops’ casino manager. “She’s turning her life around and helping others in the process.”

Once the leader of an army of outlaws, the Princess Warrior now uses her amazing “girl power” to fight for the oppressed. The ultimate feminist, she seeks to overcome her dark past.

In this mystical new game, Stacks of Wilds on the middle reel trigger a bonus round that awards 2x, 3x or 4x Multiplier, Random Wilds on all reels, a Wild Reel on any reel or an Olympic Reward random prize.

Scatters trigger 10 free spins where players choose one of four bonus options. They can play for Random Multipliers, Wild Reels, Random Wilds or all three.

Princess Warrior is now available in the downloaded desktop casino and in the instant play and mobile casinos.

PRINCESS WARRIOR INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Includes 50 spins on Princess Warrior

Min. deposit just $20

Bonus code: PRINCESS150

Available until October 15, 2021

Players Compete for Top Prizes in Gold Rush Contest

Intertops’ $120,000 Gold Rush casino bonus contest continues until October 4th. Players accumulate frequent player points when they play any slots or table games and compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.

Intertops Casino is known for its friendly customer service and generous bonus promotions as well as its huge selection of great games. The next new game will be Bubble Bubble 3, arriving just in time for Halloween.