Intertops Casino Celebrates Halloween with $150K Contest

October 5, 2021 (Press Release) — It doesn’t take a psychic to foresee good fortune at Intertops Casino during its $150,000 Fortune Teller casino bonus contest. Players will compete for top weekly prizes until November 8th.

Fire burn and cauldron bubble — the casino is also doubling deposits and giving free spins on Witch’s Brew, one of players’ favorite games this time of year. A brand-new Halloween slot, Bubble Bubble 3, arrives next week.

“Wow, a contest, a new game and free spins on one of my favorite Halloween slots!” smiled Intertops’ casino manager. “Best Halloween ever!”

Each week during the $150,000 Fortune Teller Contest, 300 players will win a total of $30,000 in prizes. Intertops Casino players earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of real-money casino games. Players with the most points win the biggest bonuses — up to $500 each, every week. The weekly top 20 will be entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Intertops Casino’ Halloween festivities also include two spooktacular bonuses. The casino is doubling players deposits to give them more ghoulishly good times, and there’s 50 free spins on Witch’s Brew.

HALLOWEEN BONUS OFFERS

Available until October 31st

1. DEPOSITS DOUBLED

100% Deposit Bonus — up to $500

Code: FORTUNETELLER1

2. FREE SPINS ON HALLOWEEN SLOT

50 free spins for Witch’s Brew

Code: FORTUNETELLER2

Available only after redeeming first bonus.

Just in time for Halloween, Intertops Casino will introduce its third Halloween slot game featuring the sexy Wanda and Winnie witches. Bubble Bubble 3 introduces some magical new features: Hextastic Symbols, Mega Magic free spins and Crystal Ball re-spins. It will be available in the downloaded casino, instant play online casino and mobile casino for phones and tablets starting October 13th.

One of the first online casino brands and still the most trusted, Intertops Casino is known around the world for its excellent customer service, generous bonus promotions and huge selection of games.