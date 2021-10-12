Intertops Casino Players Get 55 Free Spins on New Bubble Bubble 3

October 13, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino players love Wanda and Winni Witch and have been eagerly awaiting the latest sequel in their favorite Halloween slots series.

They’ll spellbound with the new Bubble Bubble 3 that debuts October 13th. The two beautiful witches are back in the full-featured new Halloween slot game, this time with the equally enchanting Willow Witch and some great new bonus features.

Until November 30th, players can claim an up to $5555 introductory bonus that includes 55 free spins on the bewitching new game.

“Our favorite witches have cast their spell once again,” said Intertops’ casino manager. “With a wave of their wands, these lovely ladies conjure some great new features!”

Wanda and Willow are as wild as ever in Bubble Bubble 3 . Either of them can double any win but when they’re together there’s a 4X multiplier. After any regular spin, Winni can use her Hextastic Symbols powers to transform A, K, Q, J, 10 and 9 symbols into higher-paying symbols, or she can turn any symbol on the middle reel into a Scatter.

A Mega Magic feature is triggered when three or more Scatters align left to right:

• The Winni Returns feature awards 20 free spins with up to 9 Wild Winni symbols.

• The Wilder Witches feature gives 9 free spins where the witches can turn the entire middle reel wild and add 33 free spins.

• During the Crystal Ball Re-spins feature, witches change to sticky Crystal Ball Scatters.

Bubble Bubble 3 is now available in the downloaded desktop casino and in the instant play and mobile casinos.

BUBBLE BUBBLE 3 INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5555

Includes 55 spins on Bubble Bubble 3

Min. deposit just $20

Bonus code: 3BUBBLE150

Available until November 30, 2021

Players Compete for Top Prizes in $150,000 Fortune Teller Contest

Intertops’ $150,000 Fortune Teller casino bonus contest continues until November 8th. Players accumulate frequent player points when they play any slots or table games and compete for top weekly prizes — up to $500 each.

Intertops’ Halloween festivities also include two spooktacular bonuses. Players that claim the first bonus then get free spins with no deposit required.

HALLOWEEN BONUS OFFERS

Available until October 31st

1. DEPOSITS DOUBLED

100% Deposit Bonus — up to $500

Code: FORTUNETELLER1

2. FREE SPINS ON HALLOWEEN SLOT

50 free spins for Witch’s Brew

Code: FORTUNETELLER2

Available after redeeming first bonus.

Intertops Casino is known for its friendly customer service and generous bonus promotions as well as its huge selection of great games.