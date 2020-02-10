Intertops Casinos $30,000 Wheel of Fortune Promotion

Spin the wheels and reels at Intertops Casino. Win a fortune with the $30,000 Wheel of Fortune Promotion, Win a Share of $1K Weekly

You may spend a lifetime getting on the most popular game show Wheel of Fortune. Don’t waste any time to star in Intertops Casinos $30,000 Wheel of Fortune event. Win a fortune just from spinning the wheels and reels on your favorite Intertops games this month. Every day throughout February, Intertops is giving away $1,000 in mystery bonuses to 20 lucky players, $50 bonus to each winner.

There’s no special signup that needs to be done, just simply play your favorite games like you usually do and you will be automatically entered into the prize draw. Intertops will announce the winners the next day. Intertops Casinos Wheel of Fortune promotion will expire at the end of February.

One of the longest running and most trusted online casinos, Intertops Casinos has gained its near flawless reputation for its integrity, variety of games and their astronomical promotion giveaways like this one. New players are always welcome with a $2,000 welcome bonus plus 50 free spins. To be eligible and receive the welcome bonus use code CASINOWIN1. Players must be have a new registered account. There is a minimum deposit of $20 required.

This month, Intertops Casinos players can also enjoy the following two bonuses:

1. Bonus: 75% up to USD 300 + 30 spins use coupon code: LATINLOVE

2. Bonus: 100% up to USD 500 + 50 spins use coupon code: WINTERLOVE