Intertops Casino’s New Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold Deluxe

June 16, 2021 (Press Release) — 2000 years after she ruled the Nile, Cleopatra continues to fascinate — and inspire great new slot games.

Today, Intertops Casino unveils the new Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold Deluxe slot from Realtime Gaming. Bringing a classic slot game into the 21st century, the new game has Pyramid scatters that trigger free spins and Cleopatra wilds that multiply wins. It’s linked to a network progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000.

“A little bit of every bet adds to a progressive jackpot,” explained Intertops Casino’s manager. “More players contribute to a network progressive jackpot so they can increase quickly and reach very large amounts!”

With the mystical pyramids as a backdrop, five Cleopatra Wilds on a payline hits the new game’s network progressive jackpot. It’s reset to $100,000 every time it’s won so some unprecedented payouts are expected.

Payouts are doubled when one or more Cleopatra Wilds appear in a winning combination. Three or more Pyramid scatters trigger 15 free spins. During free spins, all wins are tripled.

Until the end of the month, Intertops Casino is giving players an up to $5000 bonus to try the new game.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available until June 30, 2021

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Min. deposit just $20

Code: CLEOPATRA150

$150,000 PICNIC FUN BONUS COMPETITION CONTINUES UNTIL JULY 5TH

During the Picnic Fun casino bonus contest, players are competing with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week. They accumulate frequent player points when they play any of the hundreds of real-money casino games available. Each week, 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The top 20 are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

