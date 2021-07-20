Intertops Casino’s New ‘Lucky Catch’ Slot Features New Bursting Wilds

July 21, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino players are falling hook, line and sinker for Lucky Catch, a new fishing-themed slot game from Realtime Gaming. Unveiled today, the new game has Scatters that trigger free spins, a Random Prize Award and new Bursting Wilds.

Until mid-August, the world’s most trusted online casino is offering players an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

“With a boatload of Wilds and a top award of 20,000X your bet, players are really reeling in the wins on this one!” said Intertops Casino’s manager.

Colorful tropical fish, jellyfish and a cute purple octopus spin on the reels of this fanciful new high volatility game with 25 fixed paylines.

Lucky Catch features RTG’s new Bursting Wild feature. Bursting Wilds can appear on any reel and turn other symbols into Wilds. More Wilds mean more wins.

The Lucky Catch game logo is a Scatter symbol. Three or more can trigger up to 20 free spins. During free spins, there are extra Bursting Wilds.

Until mid-August, Intertops Casino is giving players an up to $5000 bonus to try the new game.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available until August 15, 2021

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Includes 50 free spins on Lucky Catch

Min. deposit just $20

Code: LUCKY150

Recently Intertops Casino unveiled its new Miami Jackpots with Quick Hit Jackpot. Nine Neon Suns wins the top jackpot of 2000X the triggering bet. Three Scatter symbols trigger the Pick Bonus Feature where players choose how many free spins and which prize multiplier to play for.

MIAMI JACKPOTS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available until August 15, 2021

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Includes 50 free spins on Miami Jackpots

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MIAMI150

$270,000 Treasure Island Casino Bonus Contest Continues until September 6th

Intertops Casino players earn points when they play and compete with other players for top weekly prizes. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each.

Known for its excellent customer service and generous bonus promotions, Intertops Casino has been the most trusted online casino brand in the world since 1998.