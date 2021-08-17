Intertops Casino’s New Sparky 7 Three-Reel Features New Transferring Symbols

August 18, 2021 (Press Release) Intertops Casino has just added Realtime Gaming’s new Sparky 7 to its huge selection of casino games. Sparky 7 is a red-hot three reel with RTG’s new Transferring Symbols feature and a Free Spins feature where wins are multiplied up to 5X.

Until August 31st, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

With 7s and Bars on its reels, Sparky 7 is a basic three-reel with a cool steam punk feel.

“This is a pretty traditional three-reel slot,” said Intertops’ casino manager. “With a twist!”

Two 7s and a blank space trigger the new Transferring Symbols feature. A random symbol will appear on a special 4th reel and transfer to each blank space and complete the payline win.

Three Scatters trigger 7 free spins. All prizes during these spins are multiplied up to 5X. Free spins can be re-triggered by three more Scatters.

Now available in the downloaded desktop casino and in the instant play and mobile casinos, Sparky 7 is a high volatility game that can pay up to 50,000X the bet.

SPARKY 7 INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Includes 50 spins on Sparky 7

Min. deposit just $20

Bonus code: SPARKY150

Available until August 31, 2021

Players Compete for Top Prizes in $270,000 Treasure Island Contest

Intertops‘ $270,000 Treasure Island casino bonus contest continues until September 6th. Players accumulate frequent player points when they play any slots or table games and compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week.

Known for its excellent customer service and generous bonus promotions, Intertops Casino features games from Realtime Gaming. The epic Legend of Helios is coming mid-September and the new Bubble Bubble 3 will arrive in time for Halloween.