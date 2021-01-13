Intertops Celebrates Year of the Ox w/ 10 Free Spins Betsoft ‘Golden Horns’

January 15, 2021 (Press Release) – As the world prepares to ring in the Chinese Year of the Ox, Intertops Poker unveils its new Golden Horns slot game. The latest in Betsoft’s Red Dragon line of Asian-themed games, Golden Horns features an animated gilded Ox that can trigger incredible payouts.

This weekend, all active players get 10 free spins on the new Chinese slot game.

“You don’t have to do anything to claim these free spins,” explained Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Just log on and start playing. Your first 10 spins are free!”

Golden Horns has just three reels and 1 fixed payline. A magnificent Money Tree, ornate jeweled Koi and lavish jade Frogs spin on its golden reel. The Golden Ox is Wild. Three Golden Ox symbols triggers the Charge of the Wild Ox: an instant payout of 288X the bet with an up to 88X multiplier.

The Red Dragon games collection of Chinese games includes the mouthwatering Dim Sum Prize with sticky buns and sticky Wilds, and the epic Quest to the West with new “Walking Wilds”.

GOLDEN HORNS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS: January 16-18

This weekend, all players that have made at least one deposit can take 10 free spins on the new Golden Horns. The ten free spins are applied soon as the game is opened. (Winnings are subject to the standard 30X rollover requirement.) Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Intertops Poker’s is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. In its Casino Games section, it has a huge selection of slots and table games from three leading game providers.