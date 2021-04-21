Intertops New ‘Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe’ + $240,000 Spring Meadows Bonus Contest

April 21, 2021 (Press Release) – Ole! It’s fiesta time at Intertops Casino Red where they’ve just added the new Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe slot with a progressive jackpot that starts at $250,000. Until the end of May, the world’s most trusted online casino is giving players up to $5000 to try the colorful new game.

Intertops Casino’s Festive New ‘Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe’ has a Progressive Jackpot that Starts at $250,000

Plus, the $240,000 Spring Meadows Bonus Contest continues until May 3rd!

Players that deposit as little as $20 get a 150% bonus.

“This festive new game puts a new twist on an old Mexican tradition,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “Candies and toys are great. But when you bust open this piñata, you can win a massive jackpot instead!”

Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe is a high volatility, 20 payline game with a progressive jackpot that increases with every spin and is reset to $250,000 every time it’s won. Five Bull Piñata symbols on one payline hits the jackpot.

A Star Piñata is the Wild. Three or more Sombrero Piñata Scatters trigger the Pick Bonus Feature where players choose any 2 of the 3 Symbols displayed to reveal prizes of up to 200X the triggering bet. Another Pick Bonus will be awarded if a selected symbol reveals a Rose. When the Pick Bonus Feature ends up to 25 Free Spins begin. All Free Spins wins are doubled.

JACKPOT PIñATAS DELUXE — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Min. deposit just $20

Code: PINATA150

Available until May 31, 2021

$240,000 SPRING MEADOWS CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES UNTIL MAY 3RD

Intertops Casino players earn points when they play and compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes – up to $500 each. Weekly winners are entered in a final draw for another $1000.

