Intertops Poker $10,000 Sunday Sundowner Tournament Prize Pool

March 18, 2020 (Press Release) — For the second time this month, Intertops Poker is increasing the prize pool for its popular Sunday Sundowner Tournament from $4500 to $10,000. Players can win their way to the Final Table Sunday, March 22nd in $1 satellites held three times a day until Saturday and four more on Sunday before 3 the Main Event.

“We’re putting this extra cash on the table to thank players for their patience during some maintenance downtime last month,” said the poker manager. “But if the turnout this Sunday is like our first $10K Sunday Sundowner earlier this month, we’ll probably keep doing it periodically.”

Sundowner players know a good value when they see it. Buy-in is relatively low, and there isn’t a huge field of opponents.

“You don’t have to fight your way through hundreds of opponents over several hours to win decent cash!” said one Sundowner regular. “Plus the time is good for me.”

$10K SUNDAY SUNDOWNER TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Daily satellites continue until Final on Sunday, March 22nd

$1 Satellites

Thursday to Saturday, March 19, 20, 21

2:00 pm / 4:00 pm / 6:00pm EST – (step 1) $1 Turbo R&A – 3 seats guaranteed to Step 2

8:00 pm EST – (step 2) $12 Turbo Re-entry with 2 seats guaranteed to Sunday

Extra Turbo Saturday Only

10:00 pm – $7 Turbo R&A with 2 seats guaranteed

Sunday, March 22nd – 4 satellites and the Final

Satellites:

11:30 am EST – $2 Turbo R&A with 1 seat guaranteed

12:00 pm EST – $5 Turbo Re-entry with 2 seats guaranteed

1:00 pm EST – $3 Turbo R&A with 2 x seats guaranteed

1:15 pm EST – $12 Turbo Re-entry with 3 or 4 x seats guaranteed

The Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD

Texas Hold’em NL, re-entry

4:15 pm EST (10:15 pm CET / 8:15 am AEDT +1)

Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10

10K starting stack, 15 min blind levels.

The weekly Sunday Sundowner is one of four $1000 GTD Sundowners. The LA, New York and Stockholm Sundowner Tournaments are scheduled for sunset on the east and west coast and in Europe.

Intertops Poker dominates the busy Horizon Poker Network, welcoming all kinds of players from all over the world. They also have a casino games section with slots and table games from Betsoft, Worldmatch and Lucktap.