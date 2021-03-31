Intertops Poker Easter Special Bonuses, 80 Free Spins w/No Deposit Required

April 1, 2021 (Press Release) — Over the Easter weekend, Intertops Poker is giving free spins on four Betsoft slots: Spring Tails, The Hive, Mystic Hive and Fruit Zen. Players that claim the first three deposit bonuses can then get 80 free spins with no further deposit required. Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

For the rest of the month, Intertops Poker is giving up to 100 free spins on Book of Darkness, April’s Slot of the Month.

“No Easter Bunnies for you,” laughed the manager of Intertops Pokers’ casino games section. “Just rats, bees, fireflies and cherry blossoms!”

EASTER SPECIAL BONUSES

Available April 1-4, 2021 only.

40 Free Spins on Spring Tails

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: BLOOM1

50 Free Spins on The Hive

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: BLOOM2

75 Free Spins on Mystic Hive

Min. deposit $60

Coupon code: BLOOM3

80 free spins on Fruit Zen — No Deposit Required

(claim 1st three deposit bonuses to be eligible)

Coupon code: FREE

Spring Tails Lucky Rat Wild can multiply wins up to 5X. Golden Key symbols can trigger 12 free spins with all low-value symbols removed.

The Hive has a unique hexagonal grid, a fun cast of bee characters and Betsoft’s new Spreading Wild.

While The Hive is buzzing with bees, Mystic Hive glimmers with three types of twinkling fireflies that multiply wins and help win free spins.

The fluffy pink cherry orchard where Fruit Zen is played may seem serene, but with an expanding Wild that increases winning combinations, it’s filled with non-stop excitement!

APRIL SLOT OF THE MONTH: BOOK OF DARKNESS

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code: DARK1

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit. Coupon code: DARK2

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit. Coupon code: DARK3

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: DARK4

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Book of Darkness is a high-stakes contest for free spins, multipliers and expanding wilds featuring legendary heroes fighting the forces of black magic.

