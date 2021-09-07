Intertops Poker, Fall Poker Season – Bigger Prize Money for ‘Wipeout’ Poker Tournaments

September 7, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker is welcoming players back to the tables this fall by ramping up its popular Wipeout poker tournaments.

They’re adding another $1000 on Saturday night for a total of $4000 guaranteed. Other nights, there’s another $500 on the table for $1750 GTD.

“People have been away… We wanted to do something special this month. Hey, we could have called this our Back to School Series,” laughed Intertops Poker’s manager. “Wipeout sounds more fun though, ya?!”

WIPEOUT WEEK — September 7-12, 2021

Wipeout XL – $1250 $1750 GTD

Tuesday to Friday and Sunday, 8:30 pm EST

(Monday at 8:30 will be the usual $1250 GTD)

Buy-in: $20 + $2

Wipeout XXL – $3000 $4000 GTD

Saturday, July 17th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $30 + $3

All games are Texas Hold’em NL, 10-minute blinds, 3000 starting stack.

The Wipeout XL and Wipeout XXL are listed in the daily tournament schedule in Intertops Poker downloaded poker room or instant play poker app.

