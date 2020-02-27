Intertops Poker Giving 10 Free Spins on New Spring Tails Slot

February 28, 2020 (Press Release) – Commemorating the Chinese Year of the Rat, Betsoft has just released its new Spring Tails slot featuring an adorable rat character, stacking Wilds and an exciting Free Spins mode. Until Sunday, Intertops Poker is giving all active players 10 free spins on the new game.

Spring Tails is a 5-reel, 5-payline slot featuring high volatility and exciting Wild action. Each Lucky Rat Multiplier Wild can multiply wins by 3x, 4x or even 5x. Multipliers can stack which can bring the total multiplier to 60X. Three Golden Key symbols anywhere on the reels triggers 12 free spins with all low-value symbols removed.

“We’ve had some very dramatic new Chinese slots come out lately,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “The funny little Rat character in this one, travelling the Chinese countryside seeking his fortune, is a far cry from the ancient emperors and mythical warriors we’ve been seeing!”

SPRING TAILS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

Available February 28 – March 1 only

No bonus code required.

(All players that have made at least one deposit since registering will automatically get 10 free spins as soon as they launch the game.) Wagering requirement: 30X (on Betsoft games only). Max cash-out: $250.

