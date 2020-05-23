Intertops Poker Increases GTD Prize Pools up to $12K

May 25, 2020 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker is wrapping up the month of May with a very special R&A series starting Wednesday night.

The Wipeout XL tournament series, daily at 8:30 pm Eastern, has been very popular — but there have been some requests for more prize money. So this week the total prize pool is increased to $32,000. Tonight and tomorrow night will be $1500 GTD as usual. Then May 27th to 30th it’ll go up each day, – $3000 GTD on Wednesday up to $12,000 GTD to close the four-day series.

“Buy-ins are more for higher guaranteed prize money, of course,” said the Intertops’ poker room manager. “But we’re running cheap satellites starting at $.75 for the $9K event and $5 for the $12K finale.”

The action starts Wednesday afternoon with $.75 satellites for the $12K Wipeout EXTREME finale and for Saturday’s $9K Wipeout FUSION. The $3000 Wipeout PULSE starts at 8:30 pm Eastern.

“Lots of new faces at our tables with all the local casinos closed, so we’ve been pretty busy,” Intertops’ poker manager added. “Always a seat at the table if you’re looking to play some poker though!”

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wipeout PULSE – $3,000 GTD

Wednesday, May 27th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $20 + $2

Wipeout PURE – $5,000 GTD

Thursday, May 28th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $30 + $3

Wipeout FUSION – $9,000 GTD

Friday, May 29th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $60 + $6

Wipeout EXTREME – $12,000 GTD

Saturday, May 30th, 8:30 pm EST

Buy-in: $100 + $10

All games are No Limit Texas Hold’em. Starting stacks are 2000 and blinds are ten minutes.

And in the casino games section:

FREE SPINS WEEK, May 25 – 31

Players that deposit $30 or more get 40 free spins on the Total Overdrive slot (bonus code: TOTAL40). With a minimum $60 deposit, they’ll get 70 free spins on Super Sweets (bonus code: SUPER70). Players can win up to $250 on their free spins. (Wagering requirement is 30X.) Total Overdrive is a world of neon electronica where the Overdrive Multiplier increases the win multiplier with every winning spin. Super Sweets’ Golden Tickets grant free spins and Sticky Wilds stay in place for more wins. Both games are found under the Betsoft tab in the Casino Games section.