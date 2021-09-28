Intertops Poker is Giving 10 Free Spins on New Tower of Fortuna Slot

September 29, 2021 (Press Release) – The Roman Empire expands to the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker with the launch of the new Tower of Fortuna slot from Betsoft on Wednesday.

The new three-reel slot has deluxe features normally found on five-reels like a Free Spins bonus (which can be won or bought) and win multipliers that increase as players climb the tower.

From Thursday until Sunday, active players can take 10 free spins on the new Tower of Fortuna. Until Saturday, they’ll also have a chance to win an up to $500 Blackjack bonus.

Set in a Roman tower reminiscent of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Tower of Fortuna is the first game to feature Betsoft’s revolutionary new tower climbing mechanics. After any spin where there is no win, players ascend to the next level in the Tower. As they reach each new level, the win multiplier for their next spin increases. They continue to climb the tower and increase their multiplier until they spin a winning combination. When they win, the multiplier is applied to the payout — up to 16X — and they return to the first level of the Tower to begin their climb again.

Three Blazing Suns trigger 10 free spins. Three Golden Suns during free spins wins ten more free spins. Players can win free spins or simply buy them.

TOWER OF FORTUNA – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 Free Spins: September 30 to October 3, 2021

This weekend, all players that have made at least one deposit can take 10 free spins on the new Tower of Fortuna. The ten free spins are applied soon as the game is opened. (Winnings are subject to the standard 30X rollover requirement.) Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

Until Saturday, October 2, 2021, 170 Blackjack players that hit Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21, can win bonus prizes up to $500. Blackjack 21 is found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

One of the world’s favorite online poker sites, Intertops Poker also has a growing Casino Games section with hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers.