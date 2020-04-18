Intertops Poker is Giving Extra Free Spins for Bitcoin Deposits

April 20, 2020 (Press Release) – This week at Intertops Poker, slots players get extra free spins when they use Bitcoins to deposit, and blackjack players get 15 free bets. Later this week, the new Back to Venus will debut.

Until April 26th, players will get 30 free spins on Take the Bank with a minimum $25 deposit. If they deposit in Bitcoins, they’ll get 45 free spins. With a minimum $50 deposit, players can get 60 free spins on Gold Canyon — 75 with a Bitcoin deposit.

“Bitcoins are safe and easy to use. Transaction fees are low also lower than other methods,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Our players have lots of options at the cashier, but more and more of them seem to prefer cryptocurrency.”

Take the Bank is a new cops and robbers slot game where Police Cars trigger 15 free spins with sticky wilds.

Bombs explode and become Wilds and Police Car symbols can trigger 15 free spins with sticky Wilds in Betsoft’s new cops-and-robbers game, Take the Bank. New last fall, the fast-paced 75 payline slot has extra wilds in its free spins bonus feature. In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy is an expanding wild. When three or Bundles of Dynamite appear, they explode and new symbols drop into their place. For each Bundle of Dynamite that explodes, one additional free spin is awarded.

APRIL FREE SPINS OFFER – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available April 20-26, 2020 only

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: TBANK30

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Gold Canyon

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: CANYON60

Each code can be used once only. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250. Free spins must be taken by April 30th.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS – April 21-27

This week all players can place 15 $2 blackjack bets for free and keep what they win (up to $250). They can take their free blackjack bets playing any version of Blackjack under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section.

Intertops Poker’s is known around the world for its busy poker rooms and huge selection of slots and table games from three leading games providers. On Thursday, they’ll introduce Back to Venus, a new game from Betsoft featuring alien plants with superpowers. All players that have made at least one deposit will get 10 free spins April 23-26.