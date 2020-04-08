Intertops Poker Mixes it Up for ‘Easter Experience’ Poker Tournament Series

April 9, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker is running five special poker tournaments over the Easter long weekend – a variety of tournament formats, with $10, $15 or $20 buy-ins and prize pools up to $2000.

The Easter Experience poker tournament series starts with a freeroll on Thursday and continues with a $2,000 GTD re-entry tournament, a $1,500 GTD Omaha tournament and a $1,000 GTD R&A Big Batch. It wraps up Monday with a $1,000 GTD Bounty Tournament.

“Our tables have been busier than ever lately. All kinds of players from all over the world,” said the poker manager. “From freeroll to bounty, a little Omaha and a re-entry tournament — we planned this holiday series so there’s something for everyone.”

EASTER EXPERIENCE POKER TOURNAMENT DETAILS

1 — Freeroll

3 tickets to April 10th $2,000 GTD will be won

Thursday, April 9th, 1 pm Eastern

2 — $2,000 GTD

Friday, April 10th, 1 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $20 + $2

This is the only tournament in the series with re-entry.

3 — $1,500 GTD – Omaha

Saturday, April 11th, 1 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $15 + $1.50

4 — $1,000 GTD – R&A – Big Batch

Easter Sunday, April 12th, 1 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

5 — $1,000 GTD Bounty

$1 bounty on each player

Monday, April 13th, 1 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

Also on the schedule this weekend is the weekly Sunday’s Sundowner Tournament where the prize pool will be $10,000. Players can win their way to the Final Table Sunday, April 12th in $1 satellites held several times daily until Sunday.

“Sundowner players know a good value when they see it. Buy-in is relatively low, and there isn’t a huge field of opponents,” noted the poker manager. “But the prize pool is huge!”

Intertops Poker dominates the busy Horizon Poker Network, welcoming all kinds of players from all over the world. They also have a casino games section with slots and table games from three leading suppliers including Betsoft.