Intertops Poker Offering Fairies, Fruitbats, Free Bets for First of Fall Fun

September 20, 2021 (Press Release) – There will be fairies, fruitbats and free fun during Free Spins Week in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker. September 20-27, depositing players can get free spins on Faerie Spells and Fruitbat Crazy, two favorites from Betsoft. This week they can also place 15 free blackjack bets.

Just a $25 deposit gets 40 free spins on Faerie Spells and with a $50 deposit there’s 70 free spins on Fruitbat Crazy.

“These two games are on a lot of players’ favorites list,” said the casino manager. “They try all the new games but come back to games like these over and over.”

Woodland spirits brew potions in the shadows, and any toadstool can hide a hoard of treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Faerie Queens help win multipliers and trigger a unique four-tiered jackpot game. Scatter symbols explode and new symbols magically take their place.

Fruit Bat Crazy is a cascading slot game where players build fruity combinations before smashing them in a single splat. Small wins trigger their own cascades before big wins are calculated.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available September 20-27, 2021

40 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: NYMPH40

70 Free Spins on Fruitbat Crazy

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: BCRAZY70

Wagering requirement: 30X.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

September 20-26, all players can place 15 $2 Blackjack bets for free — and win up to $250. The free bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section).

