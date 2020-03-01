Intertops Poker Players Can Win up to $250 with 15 Free Blackjack Bets

March 2, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – This week, Intertops Poker players get 15 free Blackjack bets. Each free bet is worth $2 and players keep what they win — up to $250. The free bets are automatic: when players logon to any Blackjack game between March 2nd and 8th, their first fifteen bets are free.

“It might be tempting to play a little more aggressively when you’re playing with free money,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “The bets may be free but the cash you can win is real!”

Players can place up to 5 bets at once and keep whatever they win, up to $250. They’ll have five days to play through their bonus (wagering requirement 15X). Details are available at: Intertops Poker Free Blackjack Bets.

Several versions of Blackjack are found under the Lucktap tab in the casino games section. Double Draw Blackjack has an optional re-draw on 15, 16 or 17. Win 5X the bet for a natural pair in Perfect Pairs Blackjack, 10X for a same-color pair, or 30X when both cards are the same suit. In Face Up 21, the dealer’s cards are dealt face-up.

One of the most trusted online gambling brands in the world, Intertops Poker hosts busy poker rooms and also offers a huge selection of slots and table games from Betsoft, Worldmatch and Lucktap.