Intertops Poker Players Strike It Rich During Free Spins Week

November 15, 2021 (Press Release) – This week in the casino games section at Intertops Poker players can strike it rich by robbing a bank or diving into a pile of gold and jewels.

November 15th to 22nd, they can take free spins on the popular Take the Bank cops and robbers slot or the decadent Reels of Wealth, both from Betsoft. Also this week, blackjack players can win up to $500 prizes in addition to their winnings.

Take the Bank is a fast-paced new 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every 10th spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

Reels of Wealth has a Multiplier Wild which can stack with other Wilds for even bigger wins. Any win that includes a Wild symbol pays double. Two Wilds pay out 4x. Scatter wins multiply the total bet, up to 2000x. Players collect special Jackpot symbols to win one of four incredible jackpots.

FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available November 15-22, 2021

40 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: VAULT40

70 Free Spins on Reels of Wealth

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: COFFERS70

Wagering requirement: 30X.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT

November 15 – 21, Blackjack players can win bonus prizes up to $500 by hitting Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21. They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games studios in its growing Casino Games section. Stay Frosty, a special new game for Christmas, will be unveiled on Thursday. The happy holiday game has Wilds that are sticky for two spins. The Snowman symbol is Wild and varies in size from small to tall, and Merry Reindeer scatters that can trigger up to 20 free spins.