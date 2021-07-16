Intertops Poker Players Take a Walk on the Wild Side During Free Spins Week

July 19, 2021 (Press Release) – Players will come face to face with jungle tigers and stone age cave lions during the Free Spins Week that starts today in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker.

The brand-new Jungle Stripes slot takes players deep into the jungle where glowing lotus blossoms and fluorescent mushrooms point the way to wins. In Primal Hunt they stalk the dangerous cave lion as they search for the treasure he guards.

This week the casino is also giving everyone 15 free blackjack bets.

” Oh baby, baby it’s a wild world!” laughed the casino manager. “Lions and tigers and free spins — oh my!”

Jungle Stripes made its debut at the end of June and has quickly become a player favorite. The majestic Jungle King Tiger is a Sticky Expanding Wild. When it’s part of a winning combination, it locks in place and triggers a re-spin. Three Moonglow scatter symbols trigger ten free spins.

Primal Hunt players travel back in time to the Stone Age to discover the dark and exotic caves where a dangerous Cave Lion guards his treasure. He can trigger up to 20 free spins where Wilds can multiply wins 2X or 3X . Multipliers multiply other multipliers which can result in massive payouts — up to 27X the bet.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available July 19-25, 2021

40 Free Spins on Jungle Stripes

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: JUNGLE40

70 Free Spins on Primal Hunt

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: STALK70

Wagering requirement: 30X.

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week, all players can place 15 $2 Blackjack bets for free — and win up to $250. The free bets are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 which is found under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and has hundreds of slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section.