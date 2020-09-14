Intertops Poker Shows How the West is Won with Free Spins

September 14, 2020 (Press Release) – For the next week, Intertops Poker is giving players a cash bonus plus free spins on two brand-new slots from Betsoft when they make a deposit. That gives them some extra play time and they can win up to $250 on their free spins.

Each game has a different take on what “west” means.

“For ancient China, the west was an unknown land of riches,” said Juicy Stakes’ casino manager. “In America, the west was wild – cowboys and prospecting for gold!”

Gold Canyon is one of Juicy Stakes players’ favorites. A mysterious Cowboy with a dark past has come to protect the citizens from outlaws. The Cowboy is an Expanding Wild. Three or more Bundles of Dynamite explode and new symbols drop into their place.

In Quest for the West, players follow the path of the Monkey King on a journey in search of the riches of the West. Three or more Monkey King Walking Wilds trigger a bonus round where Monkey King Wilds keep moving one reel to the left until they leave the reels, potentially racking up legendary wins along the way. Collecting 15 or more Monkey King symbols fills the Meter of the Heavens and instantly pays 1000X the bet.

DEPOSIT BONUSES WITH FREE SPINS

Available September 14-21, 2020 only

$50 Cash Bonus includes 30 free spins on Gold Canyon

Min. Deposit $70

Coupon code: CANYONCASH

$30 Cash Bonus includes 25 free spins on Quest to the West

Deposit $40 and get a

Min. Deposit $40

Coupon code: WESTCASH

Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

BLACKJACK JACKPOTS — $2000 in Prizes September 15-21

Intertops is paying $2000 in bonus cash for winning blackjack hands this week. 170 players will win prizes for hitting Suited Blackjacks and Big and Small Suite Blackjacks. A Suited Big Suite Blackjack wins the top prize of $500. Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack, Perfect Pair Blackjack and Face-up 21 are all found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section of the site.

“Can’t say I’m really expecting a Big Suite Blackjack any time soon,” laughed one regular player at Intertops Poker’s blackjack tables. “Somebody will win it I suppose. I’m pretty happy just picking up a bunch of $25 bonuses, myself. Always more fun playing with free money!”

Intertops Poker is a full-featured online casino and a busy poker room. Players from all over the world enjoy its huge selection of slots and table games and their busy poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network.