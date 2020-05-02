Intertops Poker SOFT Series Starts Today with 2 Freerolls, Ends May 10th

May 4, 2020 (Press Release) – The annual SOFT Series poker tournaments start today at Intertops Poker. Designed for especially for casual, recreational players, the series features 20 events with a total prize pool of $25,750. The action starts with two $300 freerolls today and culminates in the $5K Champions Tournament May 10th. Buy-ins range from $1 to $20 and all events award tickets to the final event.

The series includes, freerolls, re-entry, 6-max and R&A tournaments. Most will be Texas Hold’em NL but there are also quite a few Omaha PL events on the week-long schedule.

Guaranteed prize pools range from $300 to $3000 with $5000 guaranteed for the Champions Tournament. All event winners will also get an Intertops SOFT Series hoodie.

With much of the world living in isolation, and with virtually no sports to bet on, online poker is more popular than ever.

“A lot of people have a lot of time on their hands these days, so we’re seeing lots of players that are relatively new to poker at our tables lately,” said the poker manager. “With relatively low buy-ins and a variety of tournament formats, this series is designed to give less experienced players a shot at some prize money.”

BLACKJACK QUEST, May 4 – 12, 2020

Blackjack players that collect a series of blackjacks will get an instant $100 bonus on top of their winnings. They need one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs). They must also get two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game, twice. There are several types of Blackjack is found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino Games section of the site including Face Up 21, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pair Blackjack.

Intertops Poker dominates the busy Horizon Poker Network, welcoming all kinds of players from all over the world. They also have a casino games section with slots and table games from three leading suppliers including Betsoft.