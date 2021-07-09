Intertops Poker up to 100 Free Spins and a $50 Blackjack Bonus

July 12, 2021 (Press Release) – It’s the peak of summer and lots of online slots and blackjack players have free time to relax with their favorite games.

So this week, Intertops Poker is giving extra play time with up to 100 free spins on some of its best online slots: the new Stacked and the ever-popular Reels of Wealth as well as Golden Horns and Monster Pop. There’s also a $50 blackjack bonus prize this week.

“Stacked has some new features that have been giving some nice payouts,” noted the casino manager. “We’ve had the other games for a while, but they’re always in our top ten with players!”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available July 12-18, 2021

30 Free Spins on Stacked

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: TRICK30

60 Free Spins on Golden Horns

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: OX60

80 Free Spins on Monster Pop

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: FRIGHT80

100 Free Spins on Reels of Wealth

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: LOADED100

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Leading the line-up for this Free Spins Week is Stacked is a new game from Betsoft featuring a vaudevillian Magician who conjures free spins, multipliers and instant prizes.

Players enjoy a mesmerizing magic show as the Magician fixes the reels in their favor and lets them open Mystery Boxes concealing free spins. After any spin that doesn’t win, the Magician can wave his wand to cast a spell that triples the value of eight random symbols.

Mystery Box Wild symbols trigger five free spins with up to 5X win multiplier, up to five more free spins, up to 20X instant win or an entire reel of Wilds.

BLACKJACK QUEST, July 12-18

This week, players that win at the Blackjack table can win a $50 blackjack bonus on top of their winnings. To get an instant $50 blackjack bonus, they need to hit two Natural Blackjacks in one game, one Red or one Black Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (25X wagering requirement.)

Intertops Poker’s busy poker tables are on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has hundreds of slots and table games in its growing Casino Games section.