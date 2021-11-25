Intertops Poker’s SOFT Series Ends Sunday $5000 GTD Champions Tournament

November 26, 2021 (Press Release) — After 29 events and nearly $70,000 in guaranteed prize money, the SOFT Series poker tournaments at Intertops Poker are coming to a dramatic conclusion Sunday night with the $5000 GTD Champions Tournament.

All players at the final table won their ticket by winning one of the previous events in the series. There are two final opportunities to win a ticket to this event on Friday tonight: the $1500 GTD Deepstack Turbo at 5:00 Eastern and the $2000 GTD Last Chance tournament at 8:30 pm Eastern.

“I started to feel like I might just win it not long after heads up started,” said a player known as Gunnerboy who won Event 4, a $2,000 GTD R&A tournament. “The other player lost internet connection and I just blinded them out. Cruel end — but I’ll take it!”

“Turns out my smartest play during that game was when I folded AK based on a gut feeling and then one of the other players got an Ace high straight,” he said. “Winning a tournament like this takes patience and confidence. Don’t be in a rush to use your chips but if you do, bet like you just don’t care. It scares people!”

“The field was pretty soft, but there were a few good regulars,” said ClownUpGuy who won Event 13, a $3000 GTD Progressive Bounty tournament. “I’m going to buy crypto with some of my win. The rest will go toward buying a Lambo!”

His advice to other players: “If in doubt, always raise!”

3 REMAINING SOFT SERIES EVENTS

Event 17 — $1500 GTD Deepstack Turbo

November 26th, 5:00 pm Eastern (postponed from November 1st)

Buy-in + fee: $15 + $1.50

Event 29 – $2000 GTD Last Chance

November 26th, 8:30 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $15 + $1.50

Event 30 – $5000 GTD Champions Tournament*

SOFT SERIES EVENT WINNERS ONLY

November 28th, 6:15 pm Eastern

The SOFT Series included bounty tournaments, deep stack and super stack events, and two free rolls. With guaranteed prize pools up to $15,000 and buy-ins as low as $7, this series has attracted lots of casual players. It’s been a great opportunity for recreational players to get a shot at some nice prize money.

