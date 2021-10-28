Intertops Poker’s SOFT Series Tournaments $5K Deep Stack and $15K Event

October 29, 2021 (Press Release) — Intertops Poker’s fall SOFT Series poker tournaments continues until the $5K GTD Champions Tournament November 28th. Highlights of the 30 event series include the $5000 GTD Deep Stack R&A tomorrow night and the biggest event of the series, the $15,000 GTD tournament November 7th.

There are 15 events remaining in the series including bounty tournaments, deep stack and super stack events, and one more free roll. Guaranteed prize pools range from $300 to $15,000 and buy-ins start at just $7. Winners of every game win tickets to the final $5000 GTD Championship Tournament November 28th.

“Buy-ins are low for most of these tournaments and there’s some nice prize money on the table,” said the poker manager “So a lot of our more casual players are enjoying playing for some major cash!”

Players can register for SOFT Series tournaments by clicking on them in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app. Everyone that enters ten or more events will receive a cash bonus: $40 for buying into 10 tournaments, $80 for buying into 18 tournaments and $150 for buying into all 27 tournaments. Players that buy-in to 15 or more Soft Series events (cash buy-in only) will be entered in a raffle for Intertops Poker hoodies, t-shirts, caps and coffee mugs.

Intertops Poker hosts the most active poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network, attracting all kinds of players from all over the world. It also has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section. This weekend active players can take 10 free spins on the brand-new Return to Paris slot game.