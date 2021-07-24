Intertops Poker’s Sweet and Spicy Free Spins Week from Nucleus Gaming

July 26, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker players can choose between sweet and spicy during Free Spins Week, July 26-31. They’ll get free spins on games in the new Nucleus Gaming collection when they deposit as little as $25. Sweet Treats 2 is a candy-lover’s dream and Salsa Poppers is a fiesta of fiery flavor.

“Lollipops or peppers,” said the casino manager. “Your mouth is watering, but you can’t decide? Try them both!”

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Available July 26-31, 2021

40 Free Spins on Sweet Treats 2

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: JELLY40

70 Free Spins on Salsa Poppers

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: TACO70

Salsa Poppers is a cluster-pay game with silly veggies and south-of-the-boarder fun. The Wild Pinata multiplies wins up to 64X and Mules trigger up to 26 free spins.

Sweet Treats 2, another cluster-pay game, has sweet features like Free Spins, Level Ups, a Chocolate Bomb and special candies — a Jelly Bean Cannon and a Candy Hammer.

Players can win up to $250 with their free spins (wagering requirement: 30X).

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. With hundreds of slots and table games, its growing Casino Games section is known around the world for first class games, exciting tournaments and generous free spins offers.